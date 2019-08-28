EASTON — Easton City Council filled one of its vacant positions during a special meeting Tuesday night.
An attempt to remove another member from the Council proved unsuccessful when a majority of the Council refused to vote, however.
The city also voted to adopt a property tax rate of $25 per $100 property valuation, but City Secretary Precious Wafer said after the meeting that the approved rate was incorrect and that she will ask the City to correct the rate to 25 cents per $100 at the regular Council meeting on Sept. 10.
Earnest Starling was appointed to Position 5 Alderman on the City Council. Starling and another Easton resident, Gloria Luna, were nominated from the floor, but council members voted 3-1 in favor of Starling.
Before Starling's appointment, the meeting began with a 17-minute executive session in which shouting was overheard.
After coming out of executive session, Mayor Walter Ward made a motion to declare the Position 3 seat vacant. Ward cited Sec. 21.025 of the Texas Local Government Code, which allows for a council person to be removed from office on the grounds of incompetency, official misconduct or alcoholic intoxication on or off duty.
The Position 3 seat is held by Alderman LaToyya Wright-Young has been critical of city leadership including City Secretary Precious Wafer.
Mayor Pro Tem Ebbie Lover seconded Ward's motion, but when Ward asked, "All in favor?" only Lover said, "Aye." Ward repeated three more times, "All in favor?" before Wright-Young spoke up, "I'm not in favor so I'm not going to vote."
Ward then dropped the issue.
In other business, the Council tabled approval of a proposed 2019-20 budget, as well as an ordinance that would have created the title of City Administrator for Wafer.