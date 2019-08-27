EASTON — Easton City Council members are being asked to bring their voter registration cards to tonight's special called meeting in which a new council member could be named.
The agenda for the meeting includes an item stating, "Mayor Walter Ward will declare vacant position(s) and call for nominations from the floor to fill the vacancy for Council Position No. 5."
The Council will also discuss the city's property tax rate and budget, an ordinance to create a city administrator position, the hiring of a city clerk and possibly approving contracts with an accountant and a consultant, according to the agenda.
The meeting begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Easton City Hall, located at 185 Kennedy Blvd.
Because several Easton council members were appointed rather than elected, Ward and City Secretary Precious Wafer say that they want to make sure everyone is eligible to serve on the City Council.
"We should have that on record," Ward said. "I want to do everything by the law."
LaToyya Wright-Young was one of two people appointed the council by Ward after he stepped into the mayor's seat when the previous mayor, Shannon Brown, was elected to the Gregg County Commissioners' Court.
Wright-Young believes that the mayor wants to add a sixth member to the council, including himself, to build a majority against her and Council Member Janeene Lucas, who have appeared split from the mayor and city secretary on multiple issues.
Wafer and Ward both said that a notice of the special meeting was posted Friday, and that Wafer sent texts to council members of the meeting Monday.
Wright-Young didn't receive the text because she has Wafer blocked on her phone, and said she learned from another council member about tonight's meeting. Wright-Young also disputes that the mayor and city secretary provided 72 hours' public notice of the meeting as required by state law.
When told that Wright-Young had Wafer's number blocked, Ward responded, "That's stupid. That’s the city secretary and you’re going to have her blocked. That doesn’t even make sense. That lets me know that you’re not even willing to work with the city."
As to the special meeting, Ward said that at the Aug. 13 meeting, "We told them we were coming back in two weeks... because LaToyya (Wright-Young) said she didn't want to vote on anything."
"I’ve never been a part of a special called meeting," Wright-Young said, "but I remember he did say at the last board meeting that we would meet at a later date and talk about that."