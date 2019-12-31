GILMER — Upshur County would benefit from leadership toward an economic development partnership that brought jobs and tax revenue into the county rather than its larger, wealthier neighbors, a Gilmer resident and businessman said.
Tuesday was Steve Dean's birthday, but he devoted part of his morning at the Upshur County Commissioners Court meeting to pitch a partnership he said would foster economic development and capital investment in the county.
His idea, titled the Upshur County Economic Development Partnership, would be represented by the whole county, with its board of directors selected by each member of the Commissioners Court.
And it would employ Dean.
"I’m offering 24-7 at no employee cost to the county — just go to work just like the contract," he told the court.
The partnership would work with neighboring counties in the Tyler and Longview metropolitan statistical areas to create opportunities in Upshur County.
Dean, who is on the board of the Gilmer Industrial Foundation, told commissioners he's willing to go to work for the partnership with the aid of about $38,000 in funding, which would include $25,000 for his salary or fee.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Frank Berka said to Dean, "If I understand what you’re doing here today is, you’re proposing that the county hire you specifically as a liaison for Upshur County to try to go out and develop business or whatever for the county."
"Yes," Dean answered.
Commissioners took no action on the request.
Dean said the county is losing out on revenue and opportunities, despite residential growth. As new homes are built in southeastern portions of the county toward Longview, the new tax revenue doesn't measure up to the increased burden of public safety and road costs to the county, he said.
Furthermore, Upshur County is considered part of the three-county Longview metro area that includes Rusk and Gregg counties because at least 25% of Upshur's residents commute to jobs in Gregg County.
Those commuters are likely spending money and pouring sales taxes into Gregg County rather than their home county, Dean said. He noted that December sales tax rebates indicated that Longview drew at least 12 times more sales tax revenue than Gilmer for the month.
"That home is a burden on the county," Dean said. "Sometimes we have the misconception that ... down there toward Longview, we’re growing. Yes, we are, but our expenses are growing, too, and what that house brings in in taxes to the county doesn’t equal what the county offers them. We have to have investment. We have to have capital investment."
Upshur County also is losing about $500 per new or used car bought by one of its residents at dealerships outside the county because of improper allocation of the sales and use tax, Dean said. He estimated the annual revenue loss at about $180,000.
Dean said the partnership effort needed to begin Jan. 1, because the official U.S. Census Day is three months away.
The city of Gilmer has said it won't provide money to the partnership, Dean said.
"I’m looking at a budget of about 8 cents per county resident per month," Dean said. "That’s all we need to spend to get started."