Curtis Dubay sees positives and negatives in the U.S. economy, but overall he's "bullish" about it going forward.
Dubay, senior economist with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, spoke Wednesday during the Longview Chamber of Commerce's Energy Summit, highlighting challenges and strengths in the energy industry and industry overall as the country continues to deal with the effects of COVID-19.
"The economy is in pretty good shape," he said, with growth in the third and fourth quarter expected to be around 4% to 5%. However, he said growth in the third quarter had been expected to be around 8%. It was affected by the surge in the COVID-19 Delta variant as well as supply chain and workforce issues, he said.
The country had 10.4 million job openings at the end of August, down from the all-time high of 11 million in July, Dubay said. Also, he said there are 2 million more job openings than unemployed workers. September saw the creation of 194,000 jobs, he said, but at the same time, 183,000 people left the work force with the "quits" rate at an all-time high of 2.9% in August. At the same time, increased government unemployment benefits ended as did protections against evictions.
"Where is everyone? Why can't we fill these positions?" Dubay said. "I don't have a good answer for why this is. I hope it turns around. I hope it turns around soon."
When businesses can't hire workers, they struggle to fulfill their orders.
And all of that feeds inflation, Dubay said.
"We're now well over 5% for several months. We haven't had inflation like this since the 7'0s and '80s," he said, and explained that the Federal Reserve Board targets a 2% inflation rate.
"What's interesting is it was supposed to be temporary." Dubay said. "It's not so temporary. It's sticking around."
Still, he said once these issues work themselves out, the country is in really good shape and poised for a long period of strong growth.
"As long as we don't have major policy mistakes from Washington, D.C.," Dubay said.
He said he hopes the country breaks away from COVID-19, noting that activities have started to resume with people going to games and concerts again.
"That's my hope ... that we decouple," Dubay said. "That's what we need to get past these things."
Wednesday's event also included a presentation by Sharon Nolan, program manager and fellow for Global Natural Resource Management for Eastman Chemical. She is based in Kingsport, Tennessee, but said she has traveled to Longview many times. She described "aggressive sustainability goals" the company announced in 2020, including reaching "carbon neutrality" by 2050.
"This is a very challenging goal," she said.