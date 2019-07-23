Developers of Edgewood Place apartments are applying for their license to occupy, with tenants soon to arrive.
Anyone who wants to apply for one of the 74-plus homes should prepare to get on a waiting list, Megan Lasch with Saigebrook Development said. Edgewood Place was fully leased within four weeks of developers opening applications.
"This is something exciting for us to report," Lasch said of the quick leasing.
Saigebrook has opened close to two dozen apartment complexes throughout the state, including Austin, Dallas, the San Antonio area, Harker Heights, Georgetown, several in Tyler and Amberwood Place apartments in Longview, but leasing for Edgewood Place was unprecedented for the company, she said.
"Out of 20 properties, we’ve never leased a property that quick," Lasch said.
She attributed the demand to Longview's lack of affordable housing, along with Edgewood Place's location near Fourth Street and Longview Regional Medical Center.
"We did Amberwood in 2002, and I don’t know that the city of Longview has had an affordable property built since 2002," Lasch said. As for Edgewood, "We have people waiting. It is fully leased."
Construction is nearly complete for the four-building complex valued at $5.14 million on 7 acres on Clinic Drive. Xpert Construction and Design of California is working under nearly $11,000 in permit fees to the city, according to municipal documents.
Landscaping was installed around Building 2 of Edgewood Place last week, Lasch said.
Saigebrook also is developing Alton Plaza at the Petroleum Building in downtown Longview. Leasing applications for Alton Plaza likely will be accepted in November or December, she said.