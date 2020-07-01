A group of 19 business and education organizations in Texas — including the Texas Association of School Boards — have come together to urge state leaders to take more action with a task force before reopening public schools in the fall.
Schools shut down and went to at-home learning in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott and Education Commissioner Mike Morath announced in June that schools will reopen for in-person classes for the 2020-21 school year, with at-home learning options.
In a letter addressed to Abbott, Morath, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and other lawmakers, the group addresses six areas: maintaining funding; connectivity; professional development; assessment and support of students; health and safety; and acknowledgement of the economic cost of inaction.
On maintaining funding, the organizations are asking lawmakers to keep up “historic” House Bill 3 school finance reforms passed in June 2019. The reforms gave schools more funding with a certain percentage allocated for teacher pay raises.
“The task force should work with state leadership to maximize federal resources available for Texas public schools and allocate these federal dollars wisely to ensure that temporary revenues do not create new, recurring costs for local districts and taxpayers,” according to the letter.
The letter also calls for connectivity, access to technology and contingency planning. It asks for students to be ensured access to the internet or other ways to work from home.
Local school districts have been purchasing Chromebook laptops and hot spots in the event of another closure.
The groups also want professional development for educators for combined in-person and online instruction, along with trauma training.
Additionally, the letter calls for assessment and support for students.
“This task force should identify and recommend methods of assessing learning loss that leverage districts’ existing longitudinal data, maximize student learning time and provide critical statewide information to lawmakers regarding the breadth of students’ loss of learning during COVID-19,” according to the letter.
The task force also should address health and safety by making sure schools “have sufficient resources and sound plans to ensure the safety of students, staff and families.”
Finally, the letters urges for a task force that understands the long-term economic loss from not supporting public schools.
“Today, with an unemployment rate of 13% and 2.4 million Texans filing for unemployment in the last 90 days, the vast majority of whom do not have a post-secondary credential, we must ensure our schools are prioritizing college, career and military readiness more than ever so that students are prepared for in-demand, high-value jobs,” according to the letter.