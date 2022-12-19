Fred Bauer used to wonder as a 4-year-old why his father spent so much time in the basement of their home. When he finally made it down to find out, Bauer saw a large table with a cutout in the middle and small chair sitting in center.
"It was like a miniature city," he said.
Bauer's father was a model train enthusiast, and the son soon would also take the up the hobby during a trip to New York City when they took a train ride on a locomotive. Afterwards, he and his father visited the Lionel Showroom, where model trains filled the space.
"I said, 'That's it,' and I (started) to love trains," Bauer said.
That love of model trains eventually led him to become involved with the longtime annual holiday Loblolly Model Train exhibit at the Gregg County Historical Museum and now to help bring back the exhibit after it stopped this year.
A room in Bauer's Longview home is dedicated to a set he's painstakingly labored over and engineered, putting at least a month of work into the model, he said. The 8-foot-by-13-foot table is covered with tracks, trains, planes, fueling stations, tiny people, fake plants and more.
Bauer is friends with other model train runners, and together they are in a group loosely referred to as the Loblolly Railroad, which operated the exhibit at the historical museum.
For years, the exhibit was a staple at the museum, Bauer said, and at one point, it spanned 8 feet by 24 feet inside the museum.
The exhibit continued at the museum every holiday season for several years until members of the group could no longer maintain it. Some members had health issues, while others moved away, and eventually the exhibit ended in 2021.
"I would like it back because I like doing this," Bauer said. "It may sound sad to you but ... I would like to see this tore down, put in the museum so other people can enjoy it and be able to see it."
He added that the exhibit taught about transportation and the history of trains, which is of significant value to how Longview was formed.
Lindsay Loy, executive director of the museum, said she also wants to see the train exhibit return. She said during this year's Living History Christmas event, many people were disappointed that the train layout wasn't there.
"People love the trains," Loy said. "When the (museum) board started thinking of things to replace it, we couldn't think of anything."
She has approached Bauer to see if he would be willing to come back and help if the exhibit returns. Bauer agreed, and the museum is seeking funding for the project but on a smaller scale.
Loy said the museum doesn't have the resources to bring the exhibit back at its full scale, and neither does it have the manpower. With Bauer being one of the few remaining members of the model train group, he wouldn't be able to run the massive exhibit alone, nor is there space in the museum for it, she said.
Two layouts are being considered for the exhibit: a small layout that would run just for Christmas and another permanent transportation exhibit that would incorporate a layout inside the main museum and stay up year round, Loy said.
"We're hoping if we can find funding this year, we'll be able to build it offsite so that we'll be able to have it for Living History Christmas (in 2023)," she said.
VeraBank allows the museum to use its basement for storage, which is where the exhibit would go if it returns, she added.
If funding is secured, Loy wants the layout to be more manageable and easy for amateur train enthusiasts to run. The exhibit took a large chunk of time to set up and run, and she said the commitment wouldn't be possible for Bauer. She explained that it's been difficult to find people who know how to run the model trains.
Anyone interested in helping run the exhibit are welcome to inquire with the museum, she said.
The Gregg County Historical Museum is at 214 N Fredonia St.