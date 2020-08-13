Two more deaths reported Thursday in Gregg County brought the county’s death toll to 33 — the eighth fatality since Monday and an increase of more than 30% compared with this past week.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the two people — a 60-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman — were nursing home residents who died in a medical center.
Both had other medical complications, Browne said.
Health administrator A.J. Harris also announced 34 new cases to raise the county’s total to 1,723. Recoveries remained unchanged from Wednesday at 494.
With schools reopening, Browne noted the importance of all household members self-isolating when a family member is sick. No one should leave their home until every person is cleared and feeling well, he said.
Browne said if someone doesn’t self-isolate, he could take the possible sickness to a school or workplace.
Harris added 6,926 total tests have been administered in Gregg County, including 4,954 negative results and 249 pending tests.
Smith County COVID-19 cases jumped by 51 on Thursday for a new total of 2,717, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county has 2,196 active cases, 822 recovered cases and 34 deaths, NET Health said. Recoveries rose by three from the previous day.
In Harrison County, 17 new cases and one recovery was added, County Judge Chad Sims said in daily update.
Sims said the county has a total of 731 cases, including 575 recoveries and 35 deaths.
He added that 134 tests were administered at the Marshall Convention Center. Walk-up tests will be available today and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Stop by if you need a test before they leave,” Sims said. “I took a test there on Tuesday and got my results (negative) last night. Surprisingly quick!”
And as of late Wednesday night, Rusk County has 334 total cases, including 264 recoveries and two deaths, according to the county’s office of emergency management.