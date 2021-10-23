The almost 400 headstones spread across Elderville Cemetery tell the story of the small Gregg County community.
Among those buried there are members of Elderville’s pioneer families, 75 U.S. war veterans as well as a victim of the 1937 New London School explosion.
The cemetery, which sits on the Gregg and Rusk county line, received a Texas historical marker during a Saturday ceremony.
The application for the marker was submitted by Elderville Cemetery Association Secretary/Historian Vera M. Garlough. She also wrote the narrative history of the cemetery required for the marker submission in addition to the application.
“I’m into genealogy, and I just could see it need to be done and nobody had done it, and all the churches around us had these (historical markers) ... and I thought, ‘Well, why don’t we have it?’ I just, on my own, decided to do it,” Garlough said. “Nobody asked me to.”
The community of Elderville was named in 1887 after Henry Trip Elder Sr. who operated a sawmill there.
A field behind Centre Presbyterian Church (founded in 1889) was first used as a cemetery beginning in 1900, with several church founders buried there.
In 1940, the land behind the church containing the graves was officially established as Elderville Cemetery.
One of the headstones in the cemetery belongs to Fedelia Lee Jones, who was 12 when she died in the New London School gas explosion. Her parents, Buford Lee and Beatrice Adam Jones, were buried next to her in Elderville Cemetery.
Garlough started the process to receive the state historical marker in 2015, when she began the lengthy process of filling out a “stack” of forms. She said unforeseen circumstances pushed the process back to 2016, and all of the forms had to be redone with the new date.
The paperwork was submitted in 2016, and that same year she received a certificate acknowledging Elderville’s historical cemetery status.
Garlough said the submission then was put in a “queue” to await a marker. However, two years later, Garlough discovered the foundry in Texas that made the bronze markers went out of business.
It wasn’t until this year that Garlough “heard through the grapevine” that a foundry in Oklahoma had accepted the contracts.
She said she later was told by the Rusk County Historical Commission that the marker was made.
“Well, that was in May,” she added.
The marker was received a couple months later.
Garlough said she was looking forward to unveiling the bronze historical marker at Saturday’s ceremony.
“I’ll have peace finally; I’ll have peace that’s it done,” she said. “And I won’t have to carry so many books and papers around.”
To qualify for a state historical marker, a subject must meet two basic criteria: age and historical significance. Historical significance is recognized “if it had influence, effect or impact on the course of history or cultural development,” according to the official Texas historical marker procedures from the Texas Historical Commission. The subject must be at least 50 years old.
Elderville Cemetery is behind Centre Presbyterian Church at the southeast corner of Texas 322 and FM 2011, near East Texas Regional Airport.