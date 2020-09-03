The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department is building a fourth fire station and a radio tower in an effort to better cover its service area — and improve insurance rates for homeowners.
The VFD’s region covers 102 square miles in Gregg and Rusk counties. The new fire station is at the corner of FM 2204 and FM 2011 in Gregg County, and Pleasant Green Road also intersects at that corner.
Efforts to design and construct a new fire station began about five years ago, according to Fire Chief Pat Owens. The VFD receives funding through property taxes paid through Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 1.
“There’s an ideal spot for each fire station based on the location of other stations and the area we’re trying to provide coverage to, so finding space in that area is not always the easiest thing to do,” firefighter Nic Jones said. “We had to find an area that was close to that in order to provide for the most people that we need to cover in our area.”
The new station also should help lower homeowner insurance rates for residents in the area.
Insurance Services Office (ISO) Fire Ratings give homeowners a score that helps determine insurance rates based on a variety of factors, including proximity to a fire department and how well equipped the department is. Ratings are given on a scale of 1 to 10 — the lower the better. ISO also rates fire departments.
“Once you get outside of 5 miles from a fire station, it gets bigger, and rates tremendously go up,” Owens said. “We’ll pick up quite a bit of area, which is considerable savings.”
The shell of the building has been constructed and concrete poured. Workers were welding Wednesday morning while Owens, Jones and Assistant Chief Bill Freer walked the site.
“These are amazing guys,” Owens said, motioning to Freer and Jones, praising the two for their help and dedication to the project. “You can’t do this work without citizen support.”
Jones has been heavily involved in the project, including part of the design work. He sent out a survey to the VFD’s membership on likes and dislike about the current stations.
“We took those ideas and designed what we think is going to be a very functional fire station for us,” Jones said. He noted more access points to the apparatus bay. Jones pooled designs from the other fire stations and “Frankenstined” a station from those, cutting the bad and adding the good, he said. They then sent the plans for changes and finishing to Johnson & Pace, an engineering and architectural firm in Longview.
Jones described the layout of the building with the living quarters, kitchen and offices on one side and the apparatus bay on the other side where the trucks are housed. The entire building will be 8,500 square feet, with 3,200 of that area being living quarters. One of the big changes is added ventilation in the gear room to help with carcinogens as well as an added sprinkler system.
“One of the big killers for firemen, of course, is cancer,” Jones said. “The gear that we put on and go into house fires, you know with all the plastics and things like that in houses and stuff, it gets trapped in our gear and gases off for about 72 hours. Those gases are carcinogenic and can cause cancer.”
Ventilation and keeping the gear in a separate room help reduce exposure.
Owens expects construction to be finished by Dec. 1, weather permitting. The new station is expected to cost $1.08 million.
“Concrete is our biggest cost,” Owens said.
The new radio tower will be about 5 miles away from the airport and stand at 199 feet. The current towers, under certain regulations due to the proximity to East Texas Regional Airport, only allow for about 50% radio coverage of the department’s service area.
“That’s been a problem since day one,” Owens said.
The new tower would provide about 99% coverage except for one area under a bridge, Owens said with a chuckle.
The fire department relies on volunteers, something it needs as the expansion to four stations continues. It has about 13 active volunteers.
“We are recruiting more members,” Owens said. “We’re competing against a person’s family, their kids’ school time and activities, so it can be hard to recruit volunteers.”
“That’s a statewide problem,” Freer said. “It’s not just us, it’s everybody right now.”
The department does provide training to volunteers and features a gym on site.
“We just really need people to show up that are willing and have some free time to spend with us,” Owens said. “We can provide training and teach them the skillsets of being a firefighter.”