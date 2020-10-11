Early voting is Oct. 13 through 30. Election Day is Nov. 3:
Gregg CountyEarly voting hours for Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St. in Longview:
8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Oct. 13 — 16
7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 17
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oct. 18
8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Oct. 19 – 23
7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 24
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Oct. 25
7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 – 30
Early voting hours for branch locations:
8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Oct.13 – 16
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Oct. 17
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Oct. 18
8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 — 23
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Oct. 24
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Oct. 25
8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 – 30
Branch locations:
Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road in Longview
White Oak Community Center, Center St. in White Oak
Sabine Old Elementary Cafeteria, Texas 135 N in Liberty City
Elderville Community Center, 10450 Texas 349 in Longview
Longview Community Center, 500 E Whaley St. in Longview
Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St. in Kilgore
Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S Martin Luther King in Longview
Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844 in Longview
Greggton Community Center, 3211 W Marshall Ave. in Longview
Rusk County
Early voting hours for Rusk County Elections Office, 204 N. Main St. in Henderson
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 — 17
Closed Oct. 18
7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 – 23
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 24
Closed Oct. 25
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 – 30
Upshur County
Early voting hours for Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N in Gilmer:
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 – 17
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Oct. 18
7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 – 23
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 24
Closed Oct. 25
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 – 30
Harrison County
Early voting hours for Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St. in Marshall:
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 – 16
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 – 22
7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 23
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 24
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 25
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 – 29
7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 30
Early voting hours for branch locations:
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 – 16
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 – 22
7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 23
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 – 29
7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 30
Branch locations:
Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom
Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St. in Harleton
Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St. in Hallsville
ESD 9 Elysian Fields, 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields
Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview
T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134 in Karnack
Panola County
Early voting hours for Panola County Elections Office, 110 S. Sycamore St., Room 100 in Carthage:
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 — 16
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 – 23
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 – 30