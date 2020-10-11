Early voting is Oct. 13 through 30. Election Day is Nov. 3:

Gregg CountyEarly voting hours for Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St. in Longview:

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Oct. 13 — 16

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 17

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oct. 18

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Oct. 19 – 23

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 24

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Oct. 25

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 – 30

Early voting hours for branch locations:

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Oct.13 – 16

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Oct. 17

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Oct. 18

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 — 23

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Oct. 24

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Oct. 25

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 – 30

Branch locations:

Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road in Longview

White Oak Community Center, Center St. in White Oak

Sabine Old Elementary Cafeteria, Texas 135 N in Liberty City

Elderville Community Center, 10450 Texas 349 in Longview

Longview Community Center, 500 E Whaley St. in Longview

Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St. in Kilgore

Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S Martin Luther King in Longview

Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844 in Longview

Greggton Community Center, 3211 W Marshall Ave. in Longview

Rusk County

Early voting hours for Rusk County Elections Office, 204 N. Main St. in Henderson

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 — 17

Closed Oct. 18

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 – 23

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 24

Closed Oct. 25

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 – 30

Upshur County

Early voting hours for Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N in Gilmer:

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 – 17

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Oct. 18

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 – 23

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 24

Closed Oct. 25

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 – 30

Harrison County

Early voting hours for Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St. in Marshall:

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 – 16

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 – 22

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 23

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 24

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 25

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 – 29

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 30

Early voting hours for branch locations:

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 – 16

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 – 22

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 23

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 – 29

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 30

Branch locations:

Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom

Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St. in Harleton

Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St. in Hallsville

ESD 9 Elysian Fields, 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields

Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview

T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134 in Karnack

Panola County

Early voting hours for Panola County Elections Office, 110 S. Sycamore St., Room 100 in Carthage:

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 — 16

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 – 23

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 – 30