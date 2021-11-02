Kilgore ISD voters passed a $113 million bond election, according to unofficial results released by Gregg and Rusk Counties on Tuesday, as voters across Texas appeared poised to pass eight state constitutional amendments.
Kilgore ISD's bond consists of two propositions. Proposition A totals $109 million for the construction of a new Kilgore High School campus and renovations at Chandler Elementary. Proposition B, totaling $4 million, is slated to fund renovations at R.E. St. John Stadium.
In a statement, Kilgore ISD thanked "parents, community members, and district employees who helped identify the school district’s current facility needs and who volunteered their time and resources to create and distribute information to the community about the school bond election."
“This high level of support by our Bulldog Community demonstrates the passion and pride our community has in our students and Kilgore schools," Superintendent Andy Baker said. "On behalf of your KISD School Board, thank you, Kilgore community, for investing in the education of our students and in the future of Kilgore Independent School District."
Gregg County reported 571 votes for Proposition A, or 64.96%, and 308 votes against Prop A, or 35.04%.
Gregg County reported 526 votes for Proposition B, or 59.84%, and 353 votes against Prop B, or 40.16%.
With 80% of precincts reporting, Rusk County reported 560 votes for Proposition A, or 60.94%, and 359 votes against. The county reported 496 votes for Proposition B, or 54.03%, and 422 votes against.
Constitutional amendments
Voters across Texas had the opportunity Tuesday to vote on eight constitutional amendments. And early unofficial results showed all eight propositions in position for approval.
These proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution were passed as bills in this year's legislative session. A majority of Texas voters must pass these amendments in this election in order for them to be added to the Constitution.
At nearly 10:30 p.m., with more than half of polling locations statewide reporting, results were:
Proposition 1: 84% for, 16% against
This constitutional amendment would allow charitable raffles to be conducted at rodeo venues.
It is proposed that a constitutional amendment be made to allow professional sports team charitable foundations to hold raffles at rodeo venues.
This is currently not allowed because professional rodeos are not defined in the law as a professional sports team.
As such, the amendment would also define “an organization sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association” as a professional sports team.
If this amendment passes, charitable raffles can be held at both professional games and rodeo events.
Proposition 2: 63% for, 37% against
This constitutional amendment would allow a county to issue bonds for the development or redevelopment of infrastructure or transportation in blighted areas (places that show signs of neglect).
The law currently allows incorporated cities and towns to issue bonds for this purpose. If the amendment is passed, counties would also gain authorization to do such.
The amendment would also include that counties which issue bonds for the purpose of transportation improvements cannot pledge more than 65% increase in ad valorem tax revenues to repay bonds.
Ad valorem tax revenue is based on the assessed value of a property, product or service being taxed.
Bonds also cannot be used by the county to construct, operate, maintain or acquire a toll road.
Proposition 3: 65% for, 35% against
This constitutional amendment would prohibit the state and political subdivisions from limiting religious services or organizations.
Passing this new amendment would mean that no laws, rules, orders or proclamations could be made by the state or political subdivisions in regard to religious services or organizations.
During COVID-19 cities including Bexar, Dallas, Denton, El Passo, Harris, Lubbock and more in Texas limited people’s ability to gather at religious services. This amendment prevents this from occurring again.
Proposition 4: 60% for, 40% against
This Constitutional Amendment would change eligibility requirements for some judicial offices.
Those in the offices of justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals and a justice of a court of appeals will be eligible only if they are a practicing lawyer licensed in Texas for 10 years or a practicing lawyer licensed in Texas and a judge on a state or county court for 10 years.
During this time, they cannot have their license revoked, suspended or subject to a probated suspension.
For district judges, the amendment would change the eligibility requirements from a required four years as a practicing lawyer or judge to eight years. During this time their license to practice law can not have been revoked, suspended or subject to a probated suspension.
Proposition 5: 60% for, 40% against
This constitutional amendment would give additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept complaints about those running for judicial office.
The State Commission on Judicial Conduct could also conduct investigations and discipline candidates in the same way they are currently allowed to do so.
They can currently discipline through letters of caution, private or public sanctions, resignation instead of discipline, suspensions, public admonition, public warning or public reprimand.
Proposition 6: 88% for, 12% against
This constitutional amendment would give residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities or state supported living centers the right to designate a caregiver for in-person visits.
By amending the constitution, this essential caregiver could not be prohibited from visiting the resident at any time. The Texas State Legislature would also be allowed to provide guidelines for facilities establishing visitation policies and procedures for caregivers.
This amendment is meant to prevent restrictions at these facilities such as those put into place in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. At that time, no non-essential visitors were let into these facilities.
Proposition 7: 88% for, 12% against
This constitutional amendment would allow the surviving spouse, 55 years or older, of a disabled individual to maintain a limit on homestead property taxes upon the time of death if they remain at the homestead.
This tax limit applies to school district property taxes.
To qualify, the individual must also receive disability benefits from the Federal Old-age, Survivors and Disability Insurance Program given by Social Security Administration
Property taxes would not increase in this case from the year the individual qualifies.
A temporary provision would also be put in place to refund taxes to spouses of a disabled individual who died. This would be for the 2020 and 2021 tax years which exceed the amount that should have been paid with the addition of the tax limit.
Proposition 8: 88% for, 12% against
This constitutional amendment would allow for a total or partial homestead property tax exemption for surviving spouses of members of the armed services who were killed or fatally injured in duty.
The current constitution exempts surviving spouses of those who were killed in action. The amendment would include those killed or fatally injured during training or other duties of the military.