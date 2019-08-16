Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative, which serves Panola, Rusk and six other counties, will get $27.38 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build and improve 218 miles of line to connect 2,000 new customers.
Deep East Texas Co-op serves about 42,580 customers over 7,500 miles of line that also include San Augustine, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Jasper, Newton and Sabine counties.
The effort is part of an overall investment of $181 million to upgrade rural electric systems in Texas and nine other states.
The funding includes $7.7 million for smart-grid technologies that improve system operations and monitor grid security, said Chad Rupe, USDA’s Rural Utilities Service administrator. Deep East Texas Co-op will invest $200,000 in smart-grid technologies.
From Staff Reports