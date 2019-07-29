While school is still out for the summer, some classrooms at Ware Elementary School in Longview are filled with students ready to learn this week at the Junior League of Longview's Read As One summer camp.
The Monday to Thursday morning camp, open to students in second through fifth grade, uses the Reader's Theater program to teach literacy skills to students, said Samantha Bradley, project chairwoman for the League. While the camp is usually for Ware students, the Junior League opened it up to students from all schools.
The Reader's Theater curriculum comes with a play and worksheets for students, Bradley said. The children are divided into classes based on age and reading level and learn a play that they perform for family on Thursday with props and set items provided from ArtsView Children's Theatre.
"Throughout the week, one day we discuss setting and the setting of the play, the next day we discuss character and the characters of the play and who their character is and trying to understand their character," she said. "We are trying to get kids to spend time reading, wanting to read, having fun with reading and with a twist of performing, as well."
Junior League member Karen Haas said the activities trick the children into learning while having fun.
"We’re using context clues and vocabulary and all those things they learn throughout the year from their teachers, and we’re just trying to kind of build on that," she said. "But we're doing it in a way that’s kind of different for them in terms of the performing side of it, just to make it more fun."
In classes, the students are learning about setting, plot and analyzing characters. Temitayo Olade, 7, who is going into second grade at Hudson PEP Elementary School, said after reading a book Monday morning that they talked about characters.
"We wrote a paper," he said. "It was describing how the main character acted."
Temitayo said he like to read, but he was most excited about being in a play at camp.
Jayse Pennington, 8, also is looking forward to being in the play at the end of the week.
The Big Sandy soon-to-be third-grader said he wants to be the narrator, "because I read a lot of books, because it helps you get smarter," he said. "I came to camp so I can learn."
About 16 students are attending camp, Haas said. The Junior League has other goals for the students besides the final performance and learning reading skills.
"We want them to gain confidence in their reading and reading aloud in front of their peers," she said. "We want them to really get into their character and use the cue text that’s in the play to express different emotions and use their voice and their body language to convey what’s really going on in the play."