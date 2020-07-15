Keeping children entertained during the best of times can be a challenge, but with COVID-19 pandemic woes making things even more difficult, a variety of summer classes being offered at Longview World of Wonders might make things easier.
Children on Tuesday participated in “Chemistry Challenges,” a class designed to entertain and educate with list of experiments such as using cabbage juice to learn the differences between acids and alkalis or creating endothermic and exothermic reactions.
Other experiments included building small rockets and volcanoes, making elephant toothpaste and — the class favorite — slime.
Education director Bethany Hara’s announcement that the children could take the gooey concoction home with them was met with a resounding cheer — from the children.
More classes will be offered later this month.
On July 28, attendees can use microscopes to investigate the DNA of a strawberry in the “DNA … A Sweet Code” class. On July 29, “Tasty Matter” students will study the science and art of the root beer float.
Tuition for the two-hour classes is $35 each with scholarships available.
For information about the classes and an online registration form, go to longviewwow.org/events .{/span}