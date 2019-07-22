Gregg County Jail inmates will soon be able to communicate electronically with loved ones on the outside.
Under a contract amendment between NCIC Inmate Communications Inc. and the Gregg County Commissioners Court, inmates will be able to send and receive email and text messages to people outside the jail.
Each message would come with a 25-cent charge, with Gregg County collecting 30 percent of that revenue and the rest going to NCIC, Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said.
The technology also will allow inmates to make requests or grievances to jail staff electronically, which will not only reduce paper use and costs but also provide for a perpetual electronic database, the sheriff said.
Inmates would use in-cell kiosk equipment to access the messaging technology from NCIC, a Longview company founded in 1995.
The contract amendment was among several items approved Monday by the Commissioners Court, though not every vote was unanimous.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to increase the county's contribution into the Texas County and District Retirement System from a rate of 11.46% to 11.86%.
The increase is meant to meet the amount of money it will take for the county to meet retirement benefits requirements in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget. It amounts to about $90,000 more from Gregg County, Auditor Laurie Woloszyn said.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo was the only member of the court to vote against the increase. When asked about his vote, Primo said merely, "I think fairness and fiscal responsibility are important."
The court unanimously approved transferring $15,000 from the Pct. 1 salary lag budget to be used to pay overtime.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney said the overtime will allow Road and Bridge crews to complete several ongoing projects before the rainy season begins. Among those projects is ongoing culvert work that has closed a portion of Brent Road in Longview.
Another budget transfer of $45,696 was approved by the court to replace the Pct. 1 shop's roof "due to several leaks in (the) shop area," McKinney said.