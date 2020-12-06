Emails between members of a local Longview ISD charter council and district officials show members were not aware of the council’s purpose, even after the first meeting.
Texas Council for International Studies is one of three Senate Bill 1882 charter partners operating Longview ISD campuses.
SB 1882 is legislation that allows public schools to partner with organizations to operate campuses as charter schools. TCIS operates Longview High School, Foster Middle School, Judson STEAM Academy, Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School and South Ward Elementary School.
The TCIS board does not meet in Longview, so the contract with Longview ISD requires a local council. Specifically, the contract says TCIS “will appoint a local advisory council composed of residents of the district. The council will meet monthly and will rotate meeting locations among the schools. Meetings will be opened to the public and provide opportunity for public comment.”
The first meeting was Oct. 30, and a week after the meeting, members of the committee emailed TCIS Executive Director Linda Buie asking to spend some of the next meeting “going over the roles and responsibilities of the advisory board,” adding it might “help everyone better define our purpose.”
In one email obtained through a public information request, a member also asked about the purpose of the board as well as the role and expectation of board members.
After the first meeting, the News-Journal attempted to obtain contact information from board members to ask some of those questions and was directed to LISD’s Community Relations Department. The next day, committee members were directed not to speak to the media without going through Community Relations.
Members of the local advisory council are not employees of Longview ISD or TCIS. They also are not members of the official TCIS board, which votes on policies and makes decisions for the nonprofit organization.
Longview ISD spokesman Francisco Rojas previously said Buie sent him the media policy Nov. 6. He also said Buie told him that TCIS CEO Margaret Davis and council members had agreed on the policy.
However, information obtained from the district show there was no email communication about the media policy until Nov. 9, when it was sent to members of the committee. It also appears that was the first time the committee was made aware of the policy, as one response thanked Buie for the information and said, “while I haven’t spoken to anyone, I was told that (the News-Journal) was trying to get my phone number. I appreciate the policy guidelines.”
It is still unclear when the parent committee was actually started and when each member was asked to join as no emails released under the News-Journal’s public information request contained that information.