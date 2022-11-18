A new snow play area is joining the many festive features at the City of Longview’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony this weekend.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Plaza, residents can kick-off the holiday season with the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony, complete with live music, food and more.
Nick Mayfield, Main Street coordinator, said the event is set to be full of fun for the family. Kilgore-based musician and Downtown Live regular Kim Donnette will perform live music as the main band for the night, he said.
Food trucks including Streetlicious, Uncle James BBQ and Soulful Cooking and Taylor’s Street Grill will be onsite along with a tamale vendor, he said.
Santa Flavious is set to ride in on a fire truck and take the stage at approximately 5:15 p.m. where he’ll play a few songs before the tree lighting, he said.
At 5:30 p.m., staff will “flip the switch” on the 20-foot Christmas tree and illuminate it, he said.
“This year for the first time we’re going to have a snow area,” Mayfield explained. “We’re going to put it on the grassy side of Heritage Plaza, have a tarp, have it closed off and then we’re going to have a little snow machine.”
Additionally, small items will be hidden in the snow for children to find and then turn in for a prize, he said. All children will have a chance to experience the snow play area which provides a neat opportunity for those that have rarely seen snow, he added.
“Some of the kids have only seen snow once in their life so that’ll be cool,” he said.
In addition to the snow area, pictures with Santa, carriage rides and a petting zoo will also be near the plaza. While the event is free to attend, the petting zoo will cost $5 and carriage rides for adults will cost $5, and $2 for children 12 and younger.
Mayfield joked this would be one of the first years it’s set to be cold outside on the day of the event and recommended people to bundle up for the weather.
“Bring your family and have a good time. It’s a really great way to start the season by feeling the Christmas spirit. It’s a great way to embrace the community that is Longview,” he said.
Mayfield wanted to recognize sponsors that made the event possible such as Capital Wealth Group for providing the snow machine; ServiceMaster for sponsoring the carriage rides; Roof Care for sponsoring the petting zoo; and VeraBank for sponsoring the entire event.
Heritage Plaza is at 219 E. Methvin St. in downtown Longview.