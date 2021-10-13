The East Texas Police Academy at Kilgore College has set a class Oct. 23 and 24 where law enforcement officials will teach the public how to drive in emergency situations.
The class is scheduled at the driving track at the Spear Training Facility at 1810 CR 174E in Kilgore.
“This class will cover multiple areas of driving instruction including vehicle physics and defensive driving techniques using several courses,” said Joe Cassin, director of the ETPA. “Although it’s geared toward law enforcement officials, we are thrilled to be able to open this up to the public to give the public knowledge about safe driving techniques.”
Participants in the course must be at least 18 and must possess a valid driver’s license. Cost of the course is $200.
Also, participants will use their own vehicles and must possess valid insurance. No trucks or top-heavy vehicles are allowed, and no more than two registered drivers are allowed per vehicle.
For information or to register, call (903) 983-8663.
