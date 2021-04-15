{span}Texas shoppers will be able to shop for certain emergency items tax-free during an upcoming sales tax holiday April 24-25.{/span}
{span}Items that fall under the sales tax holiday include household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced under $75; emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and portable generators priced at less than $3,000.{/span}
{span}Items that do not fall under the sales tax holiday include car, boat and other motorized vehicle batteries; camping stoves and camping supplies; chainsaws; plywood; extension ladders and stepladders; and tents.{/span}
{span}A full list of included items is available at comptroller.texas.gov .{/span}