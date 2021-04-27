The family at the center of an eminent domain lawsuit brought by the city of Longview is working with Tyler attorney Celia Flowers.
The attorney’s hiring appears to have led to a delay in a hearing on the case that was set for this morning. It’s been rescheduled for 1 p.m. June 1.
A filing in the Gregg County District Clerk’s office late this past week shows Flowers is representing Rene Cornejo and his wife, Sylvia, owners of Novedades Lizbeth at the Mobberly Avenue, Estes Parkway and High Street intersection.
Longview’s successful 2018 bond election included $3.3 million to reconfigure “the intersections of Estes Parkway, Mobberly Avenue, High Street, and Edwin Street” into a traditional T intersection and extend Millie Street through to Mobberly Avenue. An entryway monument and landscaping are also part of the plan.
The project would require the business to relocate, and the city of Longview is exercising its eminent domain authority to acquire and tear down the business after the city was unable to reach an agreement with Cornejo. An appraisal conducted as part of the process placed the value of the building at $175,000, but city officials have said the family countered with $2 million. The Cornejos do not speak English, but city officials have said an interpreter was provided during negotiations.
When negotiations failed, the city filed the lawsuit to take the property in Gregg County Court at Law No. 2.
Following eminent domain rules, Judge Vincent Dulweber appointed three “special commissioners” to consider the case. State law tasks the commissioners with hearing evidence about the property’s value and determining how much compensation a property owner receives. The city or the Cornejos could file objections to the award. Part of the condemnation process involves reimbursing the property owner for relocation costs.
The recent court filing shows that Flowers and the attorney representing the city, Chad Palmer, agreed to delay the court date with the special commissioners. Calls to the attorneys were not immediately returned on Monday.