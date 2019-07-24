Longview Fire Department and EMS personnel are pushing public education, particularly its Stop the Bleed campaign, EMS Section Chief Amy Dodgen said.
Dodgen updated public education efforts over the past three months to members of the city's EMS Advisory Board at its regular meeting Wednesday at the Fire Training Facility.
Board members also met newly installed EMS Medical Director Dr. Justin Morris.
Morris will provide oversight for EMS protocols and medical procedures, including prehospital procedures. He has been in Longview for the past 10 years and serves as an emergency room doctor at Longview Regional Medical Center.
"I just wanted everyone to get a chance to meet him, get to know him and welcome him," Dodgen said.
Morris attended the meeting after working an overnight shift at the hospital.
Stop the Bleed is an educational campaign to teach the community how to stop uncontrolled bleeding using a tourniquet or direct pressure.
A collaboration of agencies including the fire department, city, both Longview hospitals, the East Texas Emergency Nurses Association and nursing schools from LeTourneau University and the University of Texas at Tyler offer the one-hour training for free.
The campaign is among several public education and community outreach activities from the Longview Fire Department.
Stop the Bleed training attendance in May and June almost doubled April's attendance, according to statistics released Wednesday by Dodgen.
Other activities and outreach include tours of fire stations, Safety City and equipment demonstrations.