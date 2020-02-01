It was almost 9 a.m. Friday, and the question of the moment was onions. Is it 4 cups per 20 pounds of cooked beef?
It’s a 2-cup measuring scoop, twice, so 4 cups — that was the consensus of the volunteers gathered to prep for today’s 50th annual Enchilada Roll, a popular fundraiser of Our Lady’s Guild of the Catholic Community of Longview. The nonprofit organization encompasses all four local Catholic churches — St. Anthony, St. Mary’s and St. Matthew’s in Longview and Our Lady of Grace in Hallsville.
Their enchiladas have no denomination, though, and the group expects to greet the usual crowd of people of all faiths when the doors to the St. Mary’s Catholic School cafeteria open at 1 p.m. today.
The sale is so popular it comes with a few warnings. It’s first-come, first-served. Also, no more than 20 trays of enchiladas per person, with six enchiladas per $8 tray.
Margaret Long, who’s in her 10th year as chairwoman of the Enchilada Roll, said the volunteers will roll the 1,500 trays of beef enchiladas this morning.
“It’s a huge, huge endeavor,” said Sonda Scalco, president of Our Lady’s Guild. She was sporting a hairnet and rubber gloves Friday morning as she talked about the Sysco refrigerated truck that’s parked at the cafeteria each year, first delivering 600 pounds of freshly ground raw beef — it’s 90/10 the women say — and providing storage space for the prepared food.
Volunteers will work assembly line-style today, dipping tortillas into hot oil, mixing a 5-pound bag of cheese into each 20 pounds of prepared beef, measuring a specific amount of filling into each tortilla, then rolling them up, dividing them onto trays and topping each tray with chili con carne and 1 cup of cheddar cheese. They’ll get rolling at 8 a.m. today for the 1 p.m. sale, but their work started the previous week.
Volunteer Helen Braun said that’s when they got together to mix up the spices.
On Friday, she was helping combine a gallon-bag full of spice and onions into each tray of beef, with the fragrant scents of cumin, garlic and chili powder hanging in the air. The recipe has been perfected over time, Braun said.
“This is a community thing,” she said of the inquiries the group receives — when is the Enchilada Roll?
“It means we do a good job,” she said.
Long said money from the Enchilada Roll provides college scholarships to St. Mary’s students and helps support a variety of church and community projects. Before the doors open today, the group will recognize past chairwomen of the Enchilada Roll who led or co-chaired the endeavor at least two times.
“All these people have been doing this a long time,” she said, adding that the volunteer group is aging and shrinking. It’s National Catholic Schools Week, though, and some students from St. Mary’s are helping out.
“The kids have just been wonderful,” Long said.