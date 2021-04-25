Time has brought a 117-year-old iron railroad bridge over the Sabine River to the end of the line.
BNSF Railway owns the track whose path takes it through Rusk, Harrison and Gregg counties, passing through the industrial area that includes Eastman Chemical Co. The iron truss railroad bridge that spans the Sabine River at the Harrison and Gregg counties line was constructed in 1904, a BNSF spokesman reported.
“The bridges over the Sabine River are part of our heavy bridge program, which addresses the replacement of larger bridges on the BNSF network,” said company spokesman Ben Wilemon. “The new bridges (will) feature modern designs that allow our customers the flexibility to ship heavy axle loads, something which the previous designs from 1904 prevented.”
Axle loads are a measurement of the weight that the rail line can handle.
Little else is known about the bridge’s history, except that it was built by one of the predecessors of the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway, which BNSF described as one of its “major predecessors.”
The railway considers it three bridges because it’s in three sections.
The bridge and rail line pass through land once owned by R.G. LeTourneau, who established what is today Komatsu Mining in Longview. He’s known for inventing and building a variety of heavy equipment, as well as for establishing LeTourneau University in Longview.
LeTourneau historian Dale Hardy said that when LeTourneau came to Longview in 1945 and into 1946, he purchased about 10,000 acres that spanned from where the front of the Komatsu plant is today to Interstate 20 and “as far as you can see both ways,” through where Eastman Chemical is today and into what was known at one time as Tally Bottom.
“He would carry some of his equipment down there and test it,” Hardy said. “He had a farm. He had cattle down there.”
LeTourneau also had built three of his concrete houses on the land for employees who lived and worked there. Known as “Tournalaid” homes, they were built by his patented Tournalayer. The 60-ton machine had 10-foot tall tires and could produce a 30-ton, 720-square-foot concrete-and-rebar home in about a day.
One of the concrete homes still stands today near the bridge that will be demolished.
Longview resident Wes Green said he and his brother own about 1,600 acres of what was part of the LeTourneau ranch, including land on either side of the bridge.
“When I was a kid back in the 50s, I used to hunt back in there,” Green said. “Mr. LeTourneau owned all that bottom, which they called Talley Bottom.”
He said railroad officials first told him about the bridge replacement a couple of years ago, and have since told him a barge might be used in that process.
Wilemon, with BSF said, “We started (work to replace the bridge) early this year and the plan is to finish it next year.”