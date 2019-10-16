WHITE OAK — A Tyler engineering firm will study possible water sources that could one day serve the city of White Oak.
The White Oak City Council agreed Tuesday to a $57,900 contract with Schaumberg and Polk Inc. for an engineering report about potential water sources for the city.
Engineers will study the feasibility and methodology of several different options, City Coordinator Charlie Smith said Wednesday.
Among the options is continuing to get raw water from the Big Sandy Creek, which would likely require repairs or replacement. Other options would be to instead get raw water from a closer source — the Sabine River.
Using the Sabine River as a pickup point would be a 3-mile transport versus the current 16-mile transport to the city's Big Sandy Creek pickup point, Smith said.
Engineers also will study how feasible it would be to purchase treated water from the city of Longview.
Raw water taken from Big Sandy Creek is purchased from Longview under a contract, he said. White Oak also has three connections to Longview to get treated water during emergencies.
"We get all of our raw water from Longview, and we don’t have a contract with them on treated water but during emergencies," Smith said.
The current line to Big Sandy Creek originally was built and used by the city of Longview. White Oak bought the line in the late 1960s after the Environmental Protection Agency ordered cleanup of the Sabine River.
The line has incurred multiple breaches that have cost the city thousands of dollars in repairs with each rupture.
"This water report that they’re going to do is a requirement for the Texas Water Development Board if we go to them for a loan or grant," Smith said, "so it’s something that we can use somewhere down the road in whatever we come up with to do this water project."