Overall, most area school districts experienced a growth in enrollment, according to Snapshot Day numbers reported Friday.
Longview, Hallsville, Tatum and Union Grove ISDs had decreases in overall numbers.
Districts are required to report numbers from Snapshot Day — the last Friday in October — to the Texas Education Agency in December. Those numbers for districts’ high schools are used every two years to determine University Interscholastic League classifications. The 2019-20 school year is a year for UIL classifications.
Longview ISD
Longview ISD’s overall 2019-20 enrollment is 8,457.5, which is a 110.5-student drop from the 2018-19 enrollment of 8,568.
The largest campus reported for Longview ISD was Longview High School with 2,186.5, which includes the Longview Early Graduation High School. South Ward Elementary School was reported with the fewest number of students at 302.
“There’s always some variation in these (enrollment numbers) from week-to-week and year-to-year, but it’s not something we’re concerned about,” Superintendent James Wilcox said in an email. “Some years we’re up, some years we’re down. Longview is continuing to grow as a community, and Longview ISD will continue to grow with it, that much is certain. Our focus is on continuing to provide the best educational opportunities for all the students of Longview.”
In 2017-18, Longview ISD reported 8,632 students on Snapshot Day.
Pine Tree ISD
At Pine Tree ISD, the district grew from the 4,501 reported in 2018-19 to 4,567 in 2019-20. Superintendent Steve Clugston said the largest class is kindergarten at 381.
“I think we’re creating some excitement about what’s happening at Pine Tree,” Clugston said.
In 2017-18, Pine Tree reported 4,597 students on Snapshot Day.
Enrollment for Pine Tree and ExCEL high schools is 1,284. The campus with the lowest reported enrollment is the primary school with 582 students.
Spring Hill ISD
Spring Hill saw growth with the addition of full-day prekindergarten, but there was still growth outside of that, Superintendent Wayne Guidry said.
The district reported 2,075 students Friday. Guidry said the district added 55 students this year, and 20 were additional pre-K students.
“I think it’s a fabulous community, and I think people just want to live in this community,” he said. “When you look at our students’ outcomes, our students just have great success on the field and in the classroom and the marching field. I think that comes from great parents, a great community and great educators.”
The district reported 2,020 students in 2018-19 and 1,970 students in 2017-18.
The high school has the highest reported campus, with 548 students. The intermediate campus had the lowest number at 474.
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD experienced a decrease in students. In 2018-19, the district reported an overall enrollment of 5,038, and on Friday reported 4,959 students.
The Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville has 6,487 students. The largest campus, the high school, reported 1,146 students. The primary campus reported the lowest number at 116.
In 2017-18, the district reported an overall enrollment of 4,969.
White Oak ISD
At White Oak ISD, overall enrollment increased by 25 students.
On Friday, the district reported 1,504 students. In the 2018-19 school year, it reported 1,479 students. In 2017-18, it reported 1,482.
White Oak High School has 430 students, making the school the largest campus reported. The middle school had the lowest number with 335 reported.
Gladewater ISD
Superintendent Sedric Clark said he believes Gladewater ISD is growing because it is able to get students “where they need to go at every campus at every level.”
On Friday, the district reported an overall enrollment of 1,836, an increase from 1,799 in the 2018-19 school year. In 2017-18, the district reported 1,782 students.
The largest campus the district reported was the high school at 501 students, and the smallest reported was the primary school at 388.
Other districts
Kilgore ISD reported a drop Friday. The 2019-20 enrollment is 4,063, and the 2018-19 number was 4,087. In 2017-18, the district reported an overall enrollment of 4,042.
Friday’s numbers showed an increase in enrollment at Sabine ISD. The district reported 1,517 students compared with 1,485 in the 2018-19 school year. For the 2017-18 school year, Sabine ISD reported 1,455.
At Henderson ISD, enrollment increased from 3,416 in 2018-19 to 3,423 on Friday. In 2017-18, the district reported 3,447 students.
New Diana ISD experienced an increase from 1,118 students reported last school year to 1,210 recorded Friday. The district reported an overall enrollment of 1,107 in 2017-18.
Ore City and Gilmer ISDs both increased in enrollment. On Friday, Ore City reported 977 students compared with 957 last school year. Gilmer’s enrollment is at 2,585. In 2018-19, it was 2,493.
Tatum and Union Grove ISDs had drops in overall enrollment. Tatum lost 16 students and reported 1,500 students Friday. Union Grove reported 746.5 students, compared with 758 in 2018-19.