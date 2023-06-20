Recording artist Marc Broussard is set to headline the entertainment of this year's Fireworks and Freedom Celebration at the Maude Cobb Convention Complex in Longview.
The event is set to begin at 4 p.m. July 4 and includes a cruise night, patriotic car show, hot dog eating contest, barbecue eating contest, ice cream eating contest and vendors inside Maude Cobb.
Broussard, from Lafayette, Louisiana, "is an artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock and soul into contemporary terms," according to his website.
"After releasing a successful independent EP at age 20, Marc signed a record deal with Island Records. Marc’s song 'Home' was successful at radio and catapulted him onto the national touring stage. Marc released multiple albums with major labels over the next 10 years but has recently returned to his independent roots having released multiple successful original and covers records."
Broussard is set to take the stage beginning at 8 p.m. with opener Ryan Matthew at 6:30 p.m.
The annual fireworks show to end the event is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.
The concert as well as other events and activities are free, while food and beverages will be available for purchase from vendors.