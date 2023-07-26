East Texas military veterans are saddling up for therapy thanks to a partnership between two area nonprofit organizations.
CampV in Tyler, which provides a variety of programs for veterans, is partnering with the Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center of Whitehouse to offer equine therapeutic riding five Wednesdays in August. If those sessions are successful, the two entities may reach a longer-term partnership to offer therapeutic riding at CampV’s 20-acre veteran resource facility.
Equine therapeutic riding is designed to help people manage a variety of physical, social or emotional issues, said April Scarbrough, the director of Starbrite’s program for veterans.
Therapeutic riding can help people reduce depression and anxiety, and it can be used to help patients with back pain or traumatic brain injuries. It is not a formal method of treatment for mental or physical health issues, Scarbrough said.
“This isn’t like a mental health therapy session. This is a life therapy session,” she said. “The horse is actually the therapist. They literally require you to control your emotions.”
Mark Shaw, CampV’s director of community engagement, said therapeutic riding can have surprising benefits for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health struggles.
“What’ll amaze veterans is these horses will come up, put their head right beside you and try to give you a hug,” Shaw said. “You find out you become in sync with this beast that outweighs you, and you find out that you don’t have to be afraid of what you don’t understand.”
Veterans across the nation are seeking help coping with PTSD. It can inhibit a veteran’s ability to relate to others, function at work and be at peace mentally, according to the Mayo Clinic. Veterans with the disorder may have nightmares, flashbacks and other recurring symptoms stemming from experiences in the military.
Starbrite began offering therapeutic riding for veterans in March. Scarbrough, a 24-year Marine veteran, sought it herself before becoming a trainer at the organization.
“If I come out here, and I’m having a really, really horrible day, and I am angry at the world — which a lot of people with PTSD are — the horse is going to absolutely react to that, and I am going to have to control my emotions to be able to interact with the horse,” Scarbrough said. “The veterans want to interact with the horse. So therefore, they do whatever they have to do.”
Veterans seeking therapeutic riding don’t have to have previous experience with horses, Scarbrough said. Trainers teach clients the basics of horsemanship — such as approaching, interacting with and caring for the animals — before they take a ride. Training advances from there.
The program isn’t just for veterans, Scarbrough said.
“I have some families that are riding together because mom or dad has PTSD, which of course affects the entire family,” she said. “They’re riding together as a family, and man, it has been really powerful to watch because they are doing something together and learning to communicate together.”
With hundreds of veterans already coming to CampV, bringing the equine program there will make it more accessible, Shaw said.
CampV, which bills itself as a “one-stop shop” for veterans, offers a number of programs for vets in all stages of life. The facility helps veterans enroll in federal benefits, and it offers mental health treatment, financial assistance, service dog training and more. Its veteran peer groups are designed to give veterans camaraderie, and other programs can help veterans find employment or home health care.
Veterans who are seeking CampV’s services for the first time must provide their DD214 military discharge form, Shaw said. Sessions are free for veterans and their families thanks to donations, Scarbrough said.
Most of the August classes at CampV are already filled, Scarbrough said. Veterans who would like to get on the waiting list for future classes or obtain more information can contact Starbrite by emailing veterans@starbritetyler.org or calling (903) 530-4050. CampV, at 3212 W Front St. in Tyler, can be reached by calling (903) 566-1010.
Therapeutic riding, Shaw said, can help veterans take their mind off their problems and focus on what’s in front of them.
“There’s a connection between man and horse like there is man and dog,” Shaw said. “You find out, even though this beast outweighs seven to 10 times your body weight, it’s as kind and loving as anything else.”