A public meeting has been called Tuesday for input from Longview residents about a proposed monument.
“The city of Longview is seeking input for the design of a prominent welcome monument that will be installed along a southern Longview entryway,” according to the city’s web page.
A monument is being added as part of a planned reconfiguration that voters approved for the Mobberly Avenue-High Street-Estes Parkway intersection in the 2018 bond package.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Allen Room of the LeTourneau University Belcher Center. For information, call (903) 237-1072.