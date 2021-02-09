Ava Welge is not done serving students in Longview ISD.
On Tuesday, the East Texas Advanced Academies board appointed the former district trustee to the board to replace Sam Satterwhite, who died in November from complications of COVID-19.
ETAA is the one of the nonprofit organizations operating campuses as Senate Bill 1882 charter schools. SB 1882 is legislation that gives schools districts extra money for allowing nonprofit organizations to operate campuses as charter schools.
Welge was lost her Longview ISD board seat in November to Brett Miller. She is a former educator who taught at Forest Park Middle School and Johnston-McQueen Elementary School.
ETAA board member Jud Murray said bringing Welge on to the board is a good chance to have a member who is up to date on what the nonprofit organization is trying to accomplish within Longview ISD.
Welge said she is honored and is looking forward to serving on the board.
“I was very surprised and I loved serving on the Longview ISD board, but I love as much being on this board because we’re more on the ground working with students,” Welge said. “My heart’s in helping all kids reach the peak of their potential no matter where they come from or who they are. I’m just thrilled to be on a board working with this group.”
It is possible the now four-person board will add another member. At the end of the meeting, President Alan Amos said he would like to see adding a fifth board member on the next meeting agenda.
ETAA CEO Cynthia Wise also updated the board Tuesday on data from students' common assessment tests. She said despite the difficulties of COVID-19, students are on track to be prepared for the STAAR test in the spring.
She also said the network is planning a reading academy for some students to attend in the summer to help bring up reading levels.
“We’re seeing the effects of the COVID slide and summer slide in reading levels,” Wise said. “They are not at the goal of where we should be, so we need to close that gap. We’re working hard, and we want to make sure our children advance to the next grade on reading level.”
"The COVID slide" is a term educators use to describe how children fell behind when schools had to shut down in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.