The East Texas Advanced Academies board approved a change to its certificate of formation during a virtual meeting Wednesday.
The board meet via Google Meets and livestreamed the meeting to its Facebook page to follow social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ETAA is the nonprofit organization running six Longview ISD campuses as Senate Bill 1882 charter schools. Those campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy and Forest Park Middle School.
SB 1882 is state legislation that provides financial incentive to public schools that allow partners to take over campuses as charter schools.
When ETAA originally was formed, Hearne ISD Superintendent Adrian Johnson was listed on the certificate of formation. Johnson resigned from the ETAA board in 2018, and Alan Amos is now the board president.
The new certificate of formation lists Amos instead of Johnson and changes the address of the nonprofit to Longview.
The item to change the certificate had been tabled at the April board meeting. During that meeting, board member Sam Satterwhite said the changes should have been made a year or so ago but were "grossly overlooked."
Deputy of Business Operations Donald Stewart said the organization's legal counsel thought the changes were necessary.
During her report to the board, CEO Cynthia Wise said ETAA's parent advisory committee had its first meeting virtually. Currently, the committee has three members, but Wise said anyone interested in joining can contact their campus principal.
Wise also said virtual learning in the network has been mostly successful.
She did say there were some "bumps in the road," with some of the middle school students falling behind, which she said is typical for students that age.
The campuses were able to do wellness checks by calling the homes and checking in with the students not doing their assignments, she said.
Wise and some board members were wearing hats during the meeting as part of their "Hats Off to Parents" initiative.
ETAA asked people to wear hats Wednesday to show appreciation to parents and other guardians during the school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. ETAA shared photos of people wearing their hats on Facebook.
"They’ve been faced with some huge challenges during this pandemic, but we want to say 'Thank you' to them," Amos said.