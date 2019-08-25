Days after beginning operation of six Longview ISD campuses, the East Texas Advanced Academies board approved a $32 million budget for the 2019-20 school year.
The nonprofit ETAA runs East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary and Forest Park Magnet School. The relationship with Longview ISD is made possible under Senate Bill 1882.
ETAA will get a share of Longview ISD’s state funding based on average daily attendance projections, said Donald Stewart, deputy business director. That is mandated by SB 1882.
The projected enrollment for Longview ISD this school year is 7,972 students, Stewart said. Enrollment on ETAA campuses is projected at 3,193, which is 40% of district enrollment.
Longview ISD is projected to receive $81.344 million in state revenues, with ETAA getting 40% of that amount, which is $32.58 million.
Stewart said the contract between Longview ISD and ETAA states that 30% of the revenue that ETAA receives from the district will be kept in a reserve account, which will be used for “transportation, child nutrition, safety, (school resource officers), things of that nature.” The other 70% will be used to operate the six campuses.
In other business Wednesday, the board approved purchasing new programs and technology for classrooms.
One of those is Z Space, which is a virtual and augmented reality program with applications for different subjects and lessons that line up with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, ETAA CEO Cynthia Wise said.
“It allows students to create life-like experiences that are immersive and interactive to teach a wide range of objectives,” she said. “The board approved the K-12 applications like geometry, 3-D algebra, Earth science, human anatomy. We’re going to pilot it at Forest Park, but I will say there’s an interest in getting it across the network.”
The cost is $151,146, Wise said.
Additionally, the board approved $46,431 for purchasing a program called Renaissance, which is a universal screener for grades six through eight in reading and math and an accelerated reading program.
Another program approved was STAAR Ready, which are workbooks that help provide teachers with road maps for lessons, Wise said. The board approved the purchase for grades one through eight in reading and grades six through eight in math at a cost of $36,000 at all its campuses except East Texas Montessori Prep Academy.