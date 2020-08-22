The East Texas Advanced Academies board approved its budget and two purchases at its Wednesday meeting.
ETAA is the nonprofit entity running six Longview ISD campuses as Senate Bill 1882 charter schools. SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to school districts that allow outside entities to take over campuses as charter schools.
ETAA operates East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School and Forest Park Middle School.
The organization’s 2020-21 budget has state and federal revenues of about $32.7 million, while expenditures total about $30.8 million — an $820,000 increase from 2019-20.
The board this week also approved the purchase of 300 T-Mobile hotspots at a cost of $72,000 to help remote learners.
ETAA CEO Cynthia Wise said having an ample number of hotspots is the most pressing issue for virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of at-home learners for the school year increased more than ETAA expected after an initial parent survey. Wise said about 45% of ETAA students are using virtual learning.
ETAA also will purchase 2,500 vinyl desk shields and 10,000 removable desk clips after the board approved the item for $56,300.
Wise said the shields are something teachers have requested from her. They also can be used for future standardized testing.
“These are portable; students can lift them up, take them to a guided reading table and get instruction from a teacher,” she said. “This is another precautionary measure we think is needed.”