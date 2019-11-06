Students at Johnston-McQueen Elementary School in Longview will be using more technology in the classrooms after the East Texas Advanced Academies board approved a proposal for about three-fourths of $1 million for the campus Wednesday.
The board met at Johnston-McQueen for its regular monthly meeting Wednesday and approved a technology proposal for $774,592 to $859,078 to buy Chromebook laptops, iPads, Smart Boards and replace computers in the computer lab.
The funding for the upgrades is from continuation grant money from the Texas Education Agency.
ETAA is the nonprofit organization running Longview ISD’s six district-within-a-district charter campuses. Those campuses are Johnston-McQueen, East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Forest Park Magnet School.
Part of the new technology the board approved includes $291,466 for Chromebook laptops and iPads for the campus. CEO Cynthia Wise said the campus has is a critical need for the purchase, and they need to be ordered as soon as possible.
Additionally, the board approved $401,231 to $485,627 for Smart Boards for campus classrooms. A Smart Board is an interactive whiteboard with a touch screen.
The campus also will get $81,985 worth of computer lab replacements.
“The computers there are not compatible to do (Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System),” Wise said. “You have to have Windows 10 to do it, and we have to do that this year.”
Before the vote, board member Jud Murray asked Wise if it was efficient to completely upgrade Johnston-McQueen instead of spreading those funds around to other campuses.
Wise said the grant funds specifically cover Johnston-McQueen and Bramlette STEAM Academy. Bramlette has a 1-to-1 laptop-to-student ratio.
The item was approved 3-0. Board member Sam Satterwhite was not present for the meeting.
Murray also expressed concerns about the Johnston-McQueen campus after parents at Longview ISD town hall meetings have said teachers at the campus are confused about the school becoming a charter.
“I want assurance that we’re addressing teacher confusion on the campuses,” he said. “I want us to make sure all our teachers, all our administrators and educators are on the same page, so we can articulate that to our parents and stakeholders.”
Wise said Principal Jennifer Bailey had to hire numerous new teachers for the school year and implement a new model on the campus, which led to initial confusion.
Wise said training sessions, meetings and workshops have been conducted on the campus to alleviate anxieties that come with change.
Bailey said anything new takes a bit of time and the campus is in a good place now.
“It’s just the new, the change and getting better at it,” she said. “That’s really our focus, is getting better.”