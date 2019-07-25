The East Texas Advanced Academies board approved some local policies and an errors and omissions insurance plan at its Thursday meeting.
The local policies for the nonprofit charter school group that operates six Longview ISD campuses mostly reflect the district’s policies, with a few changes to make them specific to ETAA’s system, said Donald Stewart, deputy business director.
Board member Sam Satterwhite recommended two changes that were approved. One of the changes was to make the fiscal reports monthly instead of quarterly.
“I’m an old school board guy,” Satterwhite said in reference to his time as a Longview ISD trustee. “And we were so used to monthly reports, fiscal reports, especially because this is a new venture, we need to know where we are all the time, and quarterly is just not often enough to a get a snapshot of where we are.”
The other change Satterwhite suggested was for board approval of ETAA newly hired employees instead of allowing final approval to rest with the CEO.
“The reason I wanted to make the change is primarily to show solidarity that we approve what Dr. (Cynthia) Wise has done,” he said. “And it’s good business, anyway, so the board and CEO work closely together.”
ETAA only has five positions, all company administrative roles, CEO Cynthia Wise said. Other employees at ETAA campuses are considered Longview ISD employees, she said.
The board also rescinded its vote from its June meeting adopting an errors and omissions insurance policy from Copeland Insurance. No contract had been entered.
The new policy adopted from Gans & Smith Insurance Agency, presented by Stewart, costs more but includes more coverage, which makes the policy worth it, he said.
During the CEO report, Wise introduced the new Forest Park Middle School Principal Wilbert Andrews.
Forest Park is one of the six Senate Bill 1882 charter campuses overseen by ETAA. The other campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep, Bramlette STEAM and Ware East Texas Montessori academies; and Johnston-McQueen and J.L. Everhart elementary schools.
Wise said Andrews most recently was at DeSoto ISD, where he served as the district math coordinator. He started his career at Beaumont West.
“That name may sound familiar … because that is the school we beat in the state (football) championship,” she said. “I oftentimes tease him and say, ‘Now you’re on the winning team.’”
Satterwhite asked Wise how she plans to address nonacademic functions such as character at ETAA campuses. He asked her to include the response in a report at the next meeting.
Wise already was prepared to address the request.
Students have to be respectful of other cultures and learn love of country and community at ETAA campuses, Wise said.
“We believe in developing the whole child, so part of developing the whole child, that’s one of our cornerstone characteristics that is nonnegotiable,” she said. “Part of that is emotional development.”