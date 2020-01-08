The East Texas Advanced Academies board will hear several updates in Cynthia Wise’s CEO report today.
The nonprofit board will meet at noon at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, 400 N. Eastman Road, Longview.
ETAA is the nonprofit organization running six Longview ISD Senate Bill 1882 charter campuses, one of which is East Texas Montessori.
The agenda contains no action items.
The CEO’s report will include a Longview ISD report, Texas Education Agency updates, a conference report, an update on International Baccalaureate and a superintendent update from James Wilcox.