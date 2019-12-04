Ware East Texas Montessori Academy is seeing improvements on the campus after enacting the Culture Conscious Campus model that East Texas Advanced Academies schools are adopting, according to Principal Patricia Duck.
The ETAA board heard a report on Ware East Texas Montessori Academy at the board’s regular meeting Wednesday. ETAA is the nonprofit organization overseeing Longview ISD’s district-within-a-district of Senate Bill 1882 charter campuses. Those campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy and Forest Park Magnet School.
Duck said the campus is seeing improvements in discipline and the attitude of the children.
She said that so far, during the 2019-20 school year, the campus has had 15 discipline referrals — the process a teacher uses to refer a student to an administrator to be disciplined. She said some students are in counseling on campus to help with discipline issues.
Duck said Cynthia Wise, CEO of ETAA, required principals to make discipline changes on campuses as part of her Culture Conscious Campus model. Duck said she met with her leadership team, and they set discipline policies and procedures that were put in place across the campus.
Board member Jud Murray asked about the percentage of low socioeconomic students on the campus. Duck said it is 97.5%.
“We have several homeless shelters and foster care systems that lead into this school,” she said. “We’ve got some needy kiddos, but they come to school, and they are happy and safe and engaged.”
Ron Hutchinson, vice chairman of the Longview Chamber of Commerce, also was at the meeting to speak about some of the programs the chamber has put into place to help Ware students.
He said the chamber is in the second year of at least a three-year commitment to improve Ware and make it a high-achieving campus.
“The chamber’s interested in economic development, and we’re clearly taking a long-term approach at this,” Hutchinson said. “We understand that we need a workforce here in Longview to be ready for future jobs to attract industries to this community, and we all want our kids to come back to this community. But the ones who can’t leave this community are the ones that don’t have opportunities elsewhere.”
Hutchinson said the chamber is looking at three areas: teachers, students and parents.
It is important for teachers to feel community support, he said, and to show support, the chamber is hosting a Christmas party at the Holiday Inn for all staff and spouses of Ware.
For students, Hutchinson said the chamber has provided mentors for each classroom to help improve reading skills.
The mentors are encouraging the students to develop a love of reading, he said. The chamber also is providing incentives for students who score well on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness.
For parents, the chamber has the Raising Highly Capable Kids program, Hutchinson said. He said he is not happy with participation, though, and wants to get more parents to enroll in the program.
Raising Highly Capable Kids is a 13-week program that teaches parents about handling challenges with children and getting a better perspective, according to a statement from the chamber. So far, the chamber has graduated 67 families from the program.
Board president Alan Amos said the improvements at Ware are a result of implementing the Culture Conscious Campus model created by Wise. The board will meet at a different campus each month to hear from principals on how they are implementing the model and how it is improving the campuses.