Johnston-McQueen Elementary School could be getting a technology upgrade.
The East Texas Advanced Academies board could approve a technology proposal from the campus and Longview ISD’s technology department when the board meets at noon today in the library at Johnston-McQueen at 422 FM 2751, Longview.
ETAA is the nonprofit organization running six district-within-a-district of Longview ISD charter campuses, one of which is Johnston-McQueen.
The proposal consists of more Chromebook-brand laptops, iPads, Smart Boards for classrooms and updating the computer lab.
Maci Wilcox, executive assistant to ETAA’s CEO, said the proposal would be funded with grant money and total about $772,000 over three years.