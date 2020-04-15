The East Texas Advanced Academies board of trustees could approve a new partnership with Empower Schools today.
The nonprofit board running six Longview ISD campuses as charter schools will meet during a Google Hangouts virtual meeting to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public can access the meeting at tinyurl.com/ro4gpka .
The Empower Schools partnership was on the agenda for a February meeting, which was canceled. Board president Alan Amos previously said he could not discuss details on the possible partnership before the meeting.
Also on the agenda, the board could approve the financial audit report and an amended certificate of formation.
The board also will hear an update on virtual learning from CEO Cynthia Wise.