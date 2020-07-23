The East Texas Advanced Academies board of trustees meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday was canceled as the board convened because of a lack of quorum.
The poor video and sound quality of the meeting, which was livestreamed on YouTube as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, made it difficult to tell what had been said and by whom as the meeting began briefly and then ended.
However, a representative of Longview ISD said the meeting had been canceled for lack of quorum and rescheduled for next week.
The nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies has operated six Longview ISD campuses as Senate Bill 1882 charters since the Texas Education Agency granted approval in May 2019.