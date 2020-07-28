Representatives of all Longview ISD campuses, which are now operated by charter school organizations, will meet this week to share and discuss their plans for “reentry.”
School could resume on Aug. 17 for the first time since March for campuses that are part of East Texas Advanced Academies, Longview Educates and Prospers and Texas Council for International Studies, the three organizations with which Longview ISD contracts to operate its campuses.
Cynthia Wise, CEO of ETAA, on Monday told ETAA’s board of directors that principals for the six campuses it operates met with her last week, and they reviewed “protocols and procedures,” and her “proposed reentry plan” to get feedback from them.
The larger meeting with all of the campuses is planned for Wednesday, she said.
“We’re going to meet and share plans and come together and hopefully come up with an exemplar plan to present to (Superintendent) Dr. (James) Wilcox,” she said. All the organizations will then present the plans to their boards.
ETAA’s meeting included discussions about protocols for on-site teaching, social distancing, the roles of various teachers and staff members, how to handle field trips, buses and more, Wise said.
“We’re very happy with the plan we’re going to present to Dr. Wilcox,” she said.
Wise said that on Aug. 7, teachers will receive training in Google Classroom and ClassDojo, a website and app that provide communication tools between students, teachers and families.
She also said ETAA is working on a plan to distribute “devices” to students, and she said ETAA is working with T-Mobile to provide “hot spots” to students who don’t have internet access at home.
Wilcox also spoke to the board about preparations to start school Aug 17.
“We don’t know if that’s going to happen or not,” he said, explaining that’s why Wise and the other charter school operators are working on plans to provide off-site virtual learning.
“We hope that’s not the case, but we’re prepared to do that and provide the best opportunity we can for all of our children,” Wilcox said.