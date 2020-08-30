Special to the News-Journal
East Texas Baptist University has its highest student enrollment in the university’s 108-year history with 1,714 total students, reflecting an 8% increase compared with fall 2019 and an 84% undergraduate retention rate, which is 3% higher than the five-year average.
The total graduate student enrollment also is a record, up by 22% compared with this past fall.
With the worldwide health crisis altering the typical higher education experience at many colleges, ETBU’s enrollment is the result of the college’s leadership’s commitment to providing an in-person, Christ-centered educational experience, according to the university.
“The admissions team went above and beyond by looking at the processes that made us successful in the past and finding ways to adapt those processes for the virtual experience,” said Vice President for Admissions Jeremy Johnston. “The faculty ... embraced the challenge of remote advising and turned this into an opportunity to enroll more students. Faculty and staff worked tirelessly to ensure that students were registered for classes, received all the information necessary for their journey in becoming a new Tiger and still had the personal experience that makes ETBU special.”
ETBU’s Physical Operations Department is conducting extensive cleaning procedures for the entire campus, according to the university. In addition, ETBU opened the new Sisk Health Services Clinic under the leadership of a full-time nurse practitioner to offer services that address minor illnesses, injuries, screenings, vaccinations, injections, and other basic services.
East Texas Baptist University made many decisions and changes to its health and safety policies and procedures over the summer to allow for as safe and healthy in-person learning as possible for this fall, according to the university.
The university’s Institutional Technology and Media Services staff installed two types of cameras to facilitate Zoom capabilities, allowing for alternating 50% in-class instruction in every classroom, according to the university. In smaller classrooms, a fixed camera is mounted to the ceiling to capture the front of the room, screen and whiteboard. In larger rooms, there are cameras that follow the faculty member in instruction. Should the need arise, the university is equipped to deliver uninterrupted remote learning at a moment’s notice.
“Having the opportunity to be physically present on campus allows me to be engaged and fully alert in class, soaking up all the knowledge I can,” freshman psychology major Erin Berry of Tyler said.