Free COVID-19 vaccines are available this week at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.
The school partnered with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to offer the vaccine clinics from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday in the ETBU Dean Healthplex on Tiger Drive.
Pfizer vaccines will be available each day to anyone age 16 and up, while supplies last. Priority will be given to people age 65 and up.
No registration is required to receive a vaccine.
Find more information at ETBU.edu/clinic .