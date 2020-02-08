Juana Petkovsek said she has wanted to visit the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center since she learned about plans for it a few years ago.
“I have been watching on Facebook how it has been progressing,” Petkovsek said. The Longview woman visited for the first time Saturday and brought her daughter, Karen Montes of Mesquite.
Petkovsek said she was unaware the Northeast Texas chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas was conducting a come-and-go “garden tool shower” to seek donations of tools for the arboretum. The facility opened in November near the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Instead of donating tools, which Petkovsek did not bring, she made a donation to the copper money tree, which held $5 and $1 bills with clothes pins.
Other visitors brought shovels, wheelbarrows, rakes and other garden tools Saturday, said Barbara McDaniel, a volunteer with the native plant society. She said the group, which has about 50 members, conducted the event because the arboretum opened without any tools for the garden.
Donors received free passes to the facility.
They also could play games such as “golf” using pine cones as golf balls and ceiling fans without blades as makeshift golf clubs and “bowl” with magnolia pods to knock down plastic bottles that posed as pins.
“I hope to go down in history as the inventor of pine cone putt putt,” arboretum Executive Director Steven Chamblee said with a laugh.
Chamblee, the sole employee at the 29-acre arboretum, said the facility needs tools such as screw guns, saws, air compressors “and your general shop tools.”
He said people donated a number of brooms, which can be used to sweep the walkways outside the visitor center. They also donated about 10 shovels.
A donated wheelbarrow can be used for planting flowers, Chamblee said.
He said the arboretum could use a 10-foot-long flat-bottom boat to be converted into bookshelves to be used in the aquatic room at the visitors center, which displays seashells on a wall.
The boat does not have to be aesthetically pleasing, Chamblee said.
“It can be ugly, too.”
He said he wants more people to visit the arboretum, which has 14 acres that have so far been developed.
Touring the grounds outside with her mother, Montes said, “It is beautiful. The flowers are pretty and the sound of the water flowing.”
Like Montes and Petkovsek, Amanda and Ben Caldwell, with four children in tow, visited the arboretum for the first time.
“It is really nice,” Amanda Caldwell said. “I am impressed with it. We just came to check it out.”