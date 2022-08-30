Three years since the last in-person National Night Out kick-off event, it returned to its former glory Tuesday evening with a packed parking lot at the Longview Exhibit Center.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
According to the city of Longview, National Night Out unites communities and local law enforcement by holding annual parties to encourage residents to get to know their neighbors, to build a partnership between the police and the community and to educate everyone on crime prevention,
The kick-off last was held in-person was in 2019 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. It was changed to a drive-thru event in 2021.
It was moved to the exhibit center this year while Maude Cobb undergoes renovations, said Longview police officer LaDarian Brown.
“Even though we’re in (the exhibit center), it seemed to work out pretty good,” Brown said Tuesday as he looked out at the crowd.
Representatives from numerous groups — including Longview Regional Medical Center, Partners in Prevention, Longview Transit and Wellness Pointe — were in attendance and handed out yard signs and promotional items.
Whitney and Ruedi Schubarth, along with their three children Hadley, 8, Reilly, 6, and Maggie, 2, are no strangers to National Night Out. The Schubarths have attended the kick-off event for several years and regularly participate in their neighborhood parties.
The families in their neighborhood who normally host the National Night Out party aren’t doing so this year, so the Schubarths are leading the effort, Whitney Schubarth said. They decided to attend the kick-off to get information about how to properly throw a party, she said.
The family won’t be alone in planning their neighborhood bash, as Whitney Schubarth explained other families in their area have stepped up to help out.
“We have a lot of people in the neighborhood that are willing to help. Some people are ‘gonna pass out flyers ... we’ve got a couple grills we’ll use ... the other coordinator is ‘gonna bring tables and chairs,” she said.
She said she believes the kick-off event is an important way for the police and other local entities to show their faces to the public.
“Primarily for my kids to see the interaction of the good guys in the community and that they’re out there working for us,” Whitney Schubarth said. “And that we know our neighbors and we look out for our neighbors and we take care of them.”
Police Chief Anthony Boone said events such as the kick-off are important so law enforcement can have a tie to its community.
“To have true community policing, you ‘gotta have community relations first. So these types of events start building that relationship to get out there, let people see a face, know a name, whether a police officer or a firefighter. Everybody kind of lets their hair down, have a burger, have a hot dog and then that lets you start building (relationships),” Boone said.
He said asking what residents what kind of problems they’re having in their neighborhoods is one way law enforcement can form community relationships. He celebrated the fact that the event had returned to an in-person setting.
“Just getting closer, back to normal ... humans need contact with other humans, so I think it’s been great to finally get closer to back to normal,” Boone said.
National Night Out parties are scheduled Oct. 4. For information on holding a neighborhood party, go to www.longviewtexas.gov/2627/National-Night-Out-NNO .