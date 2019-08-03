Special to the News-Journal
Twelve Longview-area pastors were honored July 26 at an event at the Longview Community Center.
The event was sponsored by Prophetic Flow Ministries of Atlanta, Georgia, which is led by Longview native Kendria Moore.
The gathering aimed to “bring hope and unity to the Longview area uniting pastors, city officials and the community,” according to Prophetic Flow.
Mayor Andy Mack’s office also presented the pastors with keys to the city, while two Kilgore pastors were honored with certificates for “outstanding contributions and their core values of hard work and integrity that have helped change lives and build strong communities.”
Councilwoman Nona Snoddy helped present the proclamations and spoke about the importance of leadership involvement in the community.
Moore is a 1996 graduate of Longview High School .
About 80 pastors and area leaders attended with a total crowd numbering about 250 people.
The event was called a night of “healing and deliverance,” according to Prophetic Flow.