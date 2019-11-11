The mental scars of what Marine Corps veteran Al Alejandro saw in Vietnam are why he says he's single 50 years after returning from Southeast Asia.
"Every day is a battle. Some of us can’t hold a wife or anything. We live alone, and I live alone, so I want people to know that — that the battle continues," he said.
Alejandro was among about three dozen veterans honored at the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Gregg County Courthouse south lawn. He also was presented an American flag once flown over the U.S. Capitol building.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1183 sponsored the gathering of nearly 100 people hosted by County Judge Bill Stoudt.
"Today, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, we honor all of our veterans who have unselfishly placed their lives in the line of our freedom," Stoudt said. "They fought to protect our country and to maintain our way of life. … The freedom we enjoy is extremely special, which is why we must defend it every day, every hour and every minute."
Flags were visible from every sight at the ceremony, but thoughts of veterans afflicted by post-traumatic stress disorder also were present.
"If you do see a veteran, just say, 'Hello.' Give him a hug, shake his hand — or her — because … it’s really bad, and it’s getting worse," said Army recruiter Joe Mendez, a 15-year serviceman.
He added the number of homeless and/or mentally ill veterans is growing, and many are being turned down for services by Veterans Affairs.
"I have six friends who have committed suicide after war. So just if you know someone or if you see someone, give them a hug and say, 'Thank you,' and ask them if they need anything," Mendez said.
Vietnam veterans thought they had left the battlefield, but the battle continues on day after day, Alejandro said. For him, there are veterans, combat veterans and heavy combat veterans like him and others who were there during the Tet Offensive, which was a series of surprise attacks by rebel and North Vietnamese forces that was considered the turning point of the Vietnam War.
"There was carnage — babies, women, men, Marines — and the battle does not end when we come back. And no one has ever mentioned that," Alejandro said. "It’s kind of like an alcoholic. We’re always an alcoholic until you bury, and you’re always a combat veteran until you bury it. It’s a fight, but hey, I’m winning in a way, because I haven’t committed suicide or on drugs or alcohol."
Alejandro reached the rank of sergeant, but he was demoted twice after his first year back home once the PTSD kicked in, he said. He was later honorably discharged at the rank of private first class, but he knows of many soldiers and Marines who were dishonorably discharged for reasons he attributed to PTSD.
"Some combat veterans are able to keep wives, and then the wives are able to deal with them. I haven’t found anybody yet, so I’m content. I have grandkids and kids. They keep me going," Alejandro said.
In his remarks, Stoudt issued a challenge to the crowd.
"Everyone that is standing in this audience today that is not a veteran — that’s just an ordinary citizen just like myself — it’s our duty to join our veterans to always defend our freedoms and protect them," the judge said.
"We maintain those freedoms by putting them into action, for example, by voting in elections or speaking out against injustices," Stoudt said. "We can volunteer in our communities, and extremely important, we can teach our children and grandchildren what it really means to be an American."