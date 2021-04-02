As the Rev. James Hall looked to heaven on Good Friday, he gave a prayer of praise and thankfulness to God for guiding Longview Regional Medical Center's team through a pandemic year and for the hope that continues to dawn in the community.
"Father, you brought us a mighty long way. We are so thankful that now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Hall said. "We can see our schools back opening. We can see the restaurants back opening. We can see our churches coming back together. We can see our families getting back together. We can see people able to touch one another.
Hall's Good Friday prayer on the hospital's helipad marked a year of daily prayer at Longview Regional. Hall is pastor of Hughes Chapel C.M.E. Church in Longview and works at the hospital, where he also is chaplain.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Hall saw people hurting. He recalled the patients who fought for their lives; their loved ones who couldn't visit them; the doctors and nurses doing all that they could to save lives; and he ever saw nurses afraid to go home at night for fear that they would spread the virus to their families. He recalled the fear the community felt as schools, restaurants and businesses shut down amid the outbreak.
As a pastor, Hall said, he felt God calling upon him to pray.
"The power of prayer and the power of God gives us the ability to do what we can't do on our own. Through our prayers, God gives us the strength to keep going. The Spirit tells us we can keep going, we can do a little more," he said. "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."
Over the past year, Hall has continued to pray daily at Longview Regional. Each day staff members are invited to attend. Some days, Hall's prayers draw large crowds; other days, there may be simply a few people. He continued to pray daily, undeterred.
Word of his prayer services spread in the community and on Good Friday of 2020, Grace Creek Church joined Hall for the daily prayer. Hall said those who have joined him for the services have shown that God has touched others with the daily prayers.
"It shows the love of God reaches out and touches so many other people’s lives," he said.
Surrounded by hospital staff, volunteers and community members, Hall's Good Friday prayer this year focused on giving thanks for the progress made in the past year.
"You've been with us every step of the way," Hall said during the service. "Thank you Lord for what you have done for us. Thank you Lord for what you did for us before. Thank you Lord for what you’re about to do for us tomorrow."