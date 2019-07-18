Ronald Lee was told initially that NASA likely would recover less than 5% of space shuttle Columbia debris.
Lee, chief of NASA’s Office of Emergency Management who worked with the recovery effort in 2003, said federal agents recovered 36% of the spacecraft — thanks largely to the more than 290 federal, state and local agencies, volunteer groups and private organizations who supported or physically searched through East Texas and western Louisiana.
Lee keynoted an event Thursday at Longview Community Center titled “Where were you on Feb. 1, 2003, at 7:59 a.m.?” — the moment that Columbia exploded as it reentered the Earth’s atmosphere, killing all seven crew members.
Preservation Longview hosted the event as part of its speaker series.
The presentation comes days before Saturday’s 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, but Lee and Preservation Longview leadership said the timing of Thursday’s Columbia reflection — which was scheduled by NASA — still was perfect.
“This is really an interesting time for NASA,” Lee said, adding that he relished the chance to show gratitude to the people who helped NASA recover nearly 67,000 pieces of Columbia debris but also shared in the sorrow of the tragedy.
“It was therapeutic for me because I knew the crew,” Lee said, “and then to see that the people were just as impacted. There were tears. They were giving us hugs, and I could tell that it was not just us that lost the crew. Everybody was feeling the loss that happened.”
About three dozen people appeared at the community center. Among them was Judy Bandaries of the Longview company Total Packaging, which was lauded in 2004 for its involvement in shipping recovered debris to NASA.
Bandaries and Total Packaging owner Mary Ann Martin had spent decades working with the U.S. military, so she was ready when Kennedy Space Center asked Bandaries to meet staff at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana two days after the explosion, she said.
“I met them. I realized what their needs were. We sat down. We talked about everything, and I just got it going quick, quick, quick,” Bandaries remembered, “and I got my suppliers and vendors to work with me to where we were never late on any order that we did.”
After nearly six months of daily trips, finding the right packaging and materials and meeting federal demands, Total Packaging received a letter informing the company that it was among 2,500 companies nominated for NASA’s Supplier Award of Distinction.
One week later, Total Packaging was announced as the winner, beating out space shuttle parts manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing, she said.
“Here we are, a woman-owned business in Longview, Texas, but we knew the military,” Bandaries said. “We studied (and) we were prepared to take it over, because they asked, ‘Can you take it over?’ and I said, ‘No doubt about it,’ and so we did it.”
Another Longview resident, Natalie Rabicoff, found any way she could to help support the volunteers and groups who had come from every U.S. state to drive workers and searchers to sites throughout Deep East Texas, she said.
Rabicoff remembers being at the East Texas Regional Airport and seeing, “All of these planes with all of these people, and on their backs they had their backpacks with their clothes and whatever else they needed and a little tent, and they set up their tents at Maude Cobb (Activity Center complex) and ... all of these white mounds all over Maude Cobb. It looked like a jamboree.”
Many of the volunteers spent their hours of downtime drawing illustrations depicting Columbia and patriotic themes. Rabicoff photocopied many of them and got the artists’ signatures.
More than a dozen of the illustrations were among photos and other items for guests to view Thursday.
“Those drivers that came over from all parts of the United States, they would sit there while they were looking, and they would draw things like this,” Rabicoff said.
Jean Neely was brought to the presentation Thursday by her daughter. Neely, who has been a space enthusiast since age 17 when she watched the Russians lift off Sputnik, was visiting her sister in Florida on Jan. 16, 2003, when she watched Columbia lift off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
“I had all of this information about the flight,” she said. “My sister had been saving it for me, and so I followed the entire flight.”
Neely, a retired respiratory therapist, had returned to her Hallsville home two weeks later. On Feb. 1, 2003, she woke up early to watch the NASA Channel’s coverage of Columbia’s reentry.
“I had gone into the restroom to shower,” Neely remembered, “and there was like this huge sonic boom and all of the windows in my home shook. ... I found out what was happening, and it was horribly sad — terribly, terribly sad.”
Neely said coverage of the recovery effort was too sad for her to watch.
“I think I had every emotion I could have during that time for them and their families and the scientists that we lost in that explosion,” she said.
Gary Borders, who introduced Lee on Thursday, shared his memories of the day of the explosion. He was publisher at the time of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, whose coverage of the tragedy and recovery garnered Pulitzer Prize nominations.
Borders was walking out of his door headed to the newspaper office when he heard the sonic boom followed by a series of rumbles, he said.
“Minutes later, pieces of the shuttle began raining down over Nacogdoches and much of East Texas,” he remembered. “I rushed to work and began frantically calling my staff — and this is a Saturday morning and these are young people, so I was waking people up right and left. It was quickly clear that our small crew would be covering the biggest story of their careers. Within a few hours, our town had filled with satellite trucks and journalists, National Guardsmen, sightseers and hundreds of volunteer recovery workers.”