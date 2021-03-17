Mental health experts say a death by suicide in the parking lot of Longview City Hall and Longview Public Library is a sign of the need for more mental health services in the region.
“We have to provide mental health services to everyone. Mental health counseling is a luxury. You have to take time off work to go and it can be very expensive. As a city, as a state and as a country, we should make mental health support available to every citizen,” said Tina Rushing, substance abuse counseling program coordinator for Kilgore College and counselor with One Love Longview Counseling Center.
While there are mental health resources available in Longview, including the mental health authority Community Healthcore, Rushing said more services are needed.
According to fatality data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 1.3 million suicide attempts and 47,511 deaths by suicide in the U.S. in 2019. The 2019 data was released Feb. 9 by the CDC. In Texas, there are more than six deaths by suicide daily and nearly 30 hospitalizations for attempted suicide each day, according to statistics provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Suicide ranks as the second leading cause of death of individuals ages 10 to 34; the fourth leading cause of death among those who are 35 to 54; and it is the 10th leading cause of death overall in the U.S., according to the CDC. Additionally, 46% of all people who died by suicide had a known mental health condition, according to the CDC.
“The statistics are astounding and for every suicide, at least 18 family members and friends are impacted,” Rushing said.
Grace Mansfield, community and affiliate outreach coordinator with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Texas, said that while 46% of people who die by suicide have a known mental health condition, there are other factors that can put a person at risk for suicide. Those factors include a family history of suicide, substance abuse, intoxication, access to firearms, a serious or chronic medical illness, history of trauma or abuse, prolonged stress and recent tragedy or loss.
Warning signs include increased alcohol and drug use, aggressive behavior, withdrawal from friends and family, mood swings, and impulsive or reckless behavior, according to information from NAMI Texas.
When a suicide-related crisis occurs, Mansfield said, the behaviors of the person experiencing the crisis can be unpredictable and can change dramatically without warning. Friends and family can talk openly with the person, calmly ask direct questions such as “Can I help you call your psychiatrist?”, express concern and support, and remove such means as guns, knives and stockpiled pills, she said. Family and friends should not argue or threaten the person or debate with them about whether suicide is right or wrong.
“Like any other health emergency, it’s important to address a mental health crisis like suicide quickly and effectively,” Mansfield said. “Unlike other health emergencies, mental health crises don’t have instructions or resources on how to help or what to expect, like the Heimlich Maneuver or CPR.”
NAMI created a guide, downloadable online, called “Navigating a Mental Health Crisis: A NAMI Resource Guide for Those Experiencing a Mental Health Emergency,” to help guide those who might be experiencing a mental health crisis as well as their loved ones.
Rushing said organizations, such as One Love Longview, are working to reduce the stigma associated with talking about mental health issues.
The One Love Longview Counseling Center provides free mental health and substance abuse counseling for those in the community. Rushing said the counseling center currently has about 50 clients and is almost fully booked.
“We need funding to hire more counselors so that we can take on more patients,” she said.
That is a widespread issue, she said. While there are mental health resources available. oftentimes there are long wait lists for individuals who want to be seen because of a shortage of staffing caused by a lack of funding. Rushing said the community at the local, state and national level needs to provide more funding for mental health resources.
The benefits of making counseling available are “powerful,” she said.
“It is a powerful thing for someone simply to talk to you and to be attuned to you for 60 minutes. For people to be able to share their story and to not live alone with their story any more,” she said.
When people think about counseling, Rushing said, they often believe it will take years. She said some people may need to attend counseling for as few as six times; for others it may be 12 times. The length of time varies from person to person, but individuals begin to learn coping skills from the beginning, she said.
“Most of the time clients have their story in their hands and they just want somebody to hear it,” she said.
For those struggling with suicidal thoughts or depression and who need to talk to someone, Rushing said assistance is available 24/7 by calling the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or by texting “hello” to 741741 to reach a crisis counselor.